StockNews.com Upgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to “Strong-Buy”

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE WES traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. 1,207,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,672. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

