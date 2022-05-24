StockNews.com Upgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to “Strong-Buy”

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
NYSE WES traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. 1,207,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,672. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.
About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
