Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) CEO Andrew Shape Purchases 15,000 Shares

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Shape acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stran & Company, Inc. (STRNW)
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.