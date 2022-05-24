Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

SYK opened at $233.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.56. Stryker has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

