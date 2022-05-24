Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $290.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $233.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.56. Stryker has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

