Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $177.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.68. 21,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,892. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.54. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $151.51 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after acquiring an additional 223,492 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

