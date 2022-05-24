Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.57.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

Shares of SU opened at C$48.87 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.66.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

