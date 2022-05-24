Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$43.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.57.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
SU opened at C$48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$69.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.66. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.83.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
