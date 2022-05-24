Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires $23,243.22 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,149 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $23,243.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,574,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,509,780.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,657 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $36,696.60.

On Thursday, April 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,854. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 10,570.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

