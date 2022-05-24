Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of SRZN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 1,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

