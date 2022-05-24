SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of HLVX stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

