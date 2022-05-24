SVB Leerink Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Sunday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

