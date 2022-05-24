Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 262,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

