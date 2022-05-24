Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.9802 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

