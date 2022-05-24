Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 181.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 3,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,810. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.18 million, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

