Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

SYBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,333,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synlogic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Synlogic by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

