Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday.

Synlogic stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth $301,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

