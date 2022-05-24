Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.89.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,326 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

