Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.16-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Sysco by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 44.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

