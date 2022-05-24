Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke Sells 1,100 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) Director William W. Burke sold 1,100 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $11,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.