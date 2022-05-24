Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 190.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TALS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,825. The stock has a market cap of $285.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 103,163 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

