Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc Sells 35,281 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,172,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Riverstone Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talos Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 96,200 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,950,936.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 966,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,870. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 114,998 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 137,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.