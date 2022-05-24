Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc Sells 96,200 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 96,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,950,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340,996 shares in the company, valued at $290,835,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riverstone Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $672,455.86.

On Thursday, May 5th, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24.

TALO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,870. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

