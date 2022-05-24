Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Purchases C$88,610.08 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,069.76.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.83. 624,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,692. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.54.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.41.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

