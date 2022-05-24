Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):

5/18/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $130.00.

5/10/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $120.00.

4/26/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line registered year-over-year growth, driven by robust pump shipments and growth in the company’s installed base. The continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps looks encouraging. The expanded international launch of Control IQ technology appears promising as well. The increase in the gross margin and an upbeat sales guidance for 2022 instill investor confidence. Tandem Diabetes has outperformed its industry for the past year. However, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter. The contraction of its adjusted operating margin is also discouraging. The company continues to face pandemic-led staffing challenges and global supply-chain headwinds, raising apprehension.”

4/18/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/31/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $5.85 on Tuesday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 816.23 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares valued at $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

