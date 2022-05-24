Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 196,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

