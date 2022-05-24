Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. 33,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,357. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

