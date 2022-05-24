Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.83.
Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.
