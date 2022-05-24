Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tanzanian Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.