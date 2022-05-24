Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:TRX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. Tanzanian Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

