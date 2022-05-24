Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.70 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s current price.
TSE TNX traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,121. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46.
