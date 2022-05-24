Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.70 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s current price.

TSE TNX traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,121. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

