Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

TPR stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,262 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

