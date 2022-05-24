Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $102,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

