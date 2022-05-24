Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after acquiring an additional 329,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

