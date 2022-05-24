Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 324.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($4.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 184.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 195,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $250,080.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,474,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,350,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

