Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 324.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.28) to ($4.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 184.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 195,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $250,080.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,474,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,350,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

