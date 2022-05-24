Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.71 and a 12-month high of C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.03 million and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.55.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.