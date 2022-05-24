Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

TISI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 454,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. Team has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis bought 25,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $109,133 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Team by 20.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Team by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Team during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

