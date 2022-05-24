Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TEO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,553. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

