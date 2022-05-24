Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TEO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 56.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

