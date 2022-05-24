Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $21,435,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,843,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

