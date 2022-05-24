Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $230.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

DG traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $195.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,888. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.80. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,415,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

