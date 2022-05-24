Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $9.54 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.