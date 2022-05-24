Telsey Advisory Group Trims Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price to $65.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.83% from the company’s previous close.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

HIBB traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 3,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

