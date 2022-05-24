TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

TIXT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

TIXT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,367. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after buying an additional 4,396,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after buying an additional 2,346,257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after buying an additional 1,030,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,584,000 after buying an additional 1,018,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 990,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

