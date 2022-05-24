Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Declares Dividend of $0.60

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6048 per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

