Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 14,880 Shares

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $713,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,911 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $282,841.35.
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00.
  • On Monday, April 18th, Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 13th, Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $578,959.36.

TENB traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 432.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

