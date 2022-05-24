Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TS opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.47%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

