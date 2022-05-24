Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.19. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 104,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.