Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $800.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,150.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $918.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $674.90 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $571.22 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $926.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $960.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,043,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $105,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

