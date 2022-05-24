Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will report $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $18.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $19.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $20.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $169.93 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

