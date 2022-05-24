TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. TFI International posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

TFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Shares of TFII opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

