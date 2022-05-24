Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THLLY shares. Societe Generale lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Thales from €110.00 ($117.02) to €137.00 ($145.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.3112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About Thales (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.